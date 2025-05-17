Sapience Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Sapience Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 over the last 90 days. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $90.70 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

