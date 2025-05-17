Sagefield Capital LP Acquires 32,800 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sagefield Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP owned 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 476,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 189,724 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $25,214,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 117,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,640,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $56.55.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

