Sentinus LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Sentinus LLC decreased its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,846 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC owned 4.38% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QPX opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.06. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

