Sentinus LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Sentinus LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1,326.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,132 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sentinus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,529,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,078 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,319,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,727,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,785,000 after purchasing an additional 562,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,771,000 after purchasing an additional 394,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

