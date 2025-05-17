Salus Financial Advisors LLC Invests $5.77 Million in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 228,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC owned 9.54% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 833,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,952 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 101,752 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDEM stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.56.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

