Salus Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

