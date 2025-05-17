Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Takes $108,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,496,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $213.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.94. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.