992,803 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Bought by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 992,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,000. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.1% of Stempoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.93 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $50,121.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,356.10. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,303,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,963,538.70. This represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,292 shares of company stock worth $184,625. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

