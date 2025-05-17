US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,620,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205,000 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises about 13.5% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $244,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 1.1%

USFD opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.