Salus Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.8% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $68.23.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.