Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Sells 310,355 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,355 shares during the quarter. Matterport comprises approximately 4.1% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Matterport were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matterport by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

