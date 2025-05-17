Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $11.75 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 147.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,811 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 870.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,271,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after buying an additional 5,625,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after buying an additional 3,364,926 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $8,604,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,822,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

