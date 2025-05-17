Sachem Head Capital Management LP Sells 950,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP cut its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the period. Sprinklr makes up about 2.7% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $48,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after buying an additional 2,851,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $16,477,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,728,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

