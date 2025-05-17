Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires New Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.28% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young bought 49,507 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,408.18. The trade was a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

