Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $159,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.