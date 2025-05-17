Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 181,860 Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,860 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 9.81% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II worth $28,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 933.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,432 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 866,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 757,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 65,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

SABA stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

