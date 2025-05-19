Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

