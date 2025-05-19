Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $63.54 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,053,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,539,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,705.2% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 56,592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $91.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

