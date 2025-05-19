Texas Bank & Trust Co Makes New $294,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.69 and a 200 day moving average of $219.15. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

