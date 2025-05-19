Top Growth Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow revenues and earnings faster than the overall market, often by reinvesting profits into expansion, research and development or acquisitions. Investors typically accept higher price-to-earnings ratios and greater volatility in exchange for the potential of above-average capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,941,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,529. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $288.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $989.39. 676,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $916.06 and a 200-day moving average of $978.06. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $752.30 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

