Spurstone Advisory Services LLC Invests $121,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.3% of Spurstone Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $266.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $247.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $163.53 and a twelve month high of $267.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

