iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

