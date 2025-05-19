Evercore ISI Increases Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $47.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Vontier alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vontier by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.