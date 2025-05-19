Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $15.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DAN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Dana stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Dana has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,498,000. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in Dana by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,832,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Dana by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dana by 27,790.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 85,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

