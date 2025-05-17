Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 158.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CorVel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CorVel by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CorVel by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $1,187,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,200 shares of company stock worth $4,340,250. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

