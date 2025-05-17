Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $131,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

