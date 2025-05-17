Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $261,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,212 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 189,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,354.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 79,884 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE NSA opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.44%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

