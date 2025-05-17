Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires Shares of 22,000 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $105,181,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $95,128,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $81,828,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $79,094,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $71,315,000.
Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $54.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Materials
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Materials
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- What is a Dividend King?
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.