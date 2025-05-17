Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,895 Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:TFPM opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 733.33%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

