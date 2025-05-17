Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $20.59 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,380 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHN opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

