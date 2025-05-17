BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust comprises about 3.1% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $132,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 120,315 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $501,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 193,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,907.81. This trade represents a 16.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $19.23 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2192 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

