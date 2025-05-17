Steinberg Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 71,911 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Oshkosh stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $119.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

