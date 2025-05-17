Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 98,631 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,391,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,631 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises approximately 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $41,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.