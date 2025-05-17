Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,091 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.4%

EWW stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $69.23.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.