Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $122.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.81. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.54.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

