Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOFree Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.31% of Valero Energy worth $509,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $135.76 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.72%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

