Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 4,033 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

