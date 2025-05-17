ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $85.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

