Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $102.88 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,356,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $102,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $83.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

