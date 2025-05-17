Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,405 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,088,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,238,000 after purchasing an additional 197,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,729,000 after purchasing an additional 649,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

