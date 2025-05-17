Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,571,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 60,636 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after buying an additional 1,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,227.65. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $486,841. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

