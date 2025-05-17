The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hershey by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Hershey Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.84. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

