Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,676 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $30,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 431.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total value of $289,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,514.56. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,736 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $331.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.34. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.67 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

