Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,228 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $34,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Materion by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Materion by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

