Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.25% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $422,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

