Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,569 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.64% of Copart worth $353,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000 in the last three months. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

