Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $435,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,211 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $130.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

