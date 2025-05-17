Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $12.68 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 309,335 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1%

DMB stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.