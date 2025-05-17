Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,496,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SOXX stock opened at $213.13 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.94.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

