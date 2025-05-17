iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Increased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 2.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

